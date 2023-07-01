3 unexpected free agency moves the Broncos can still make this offseason
3 unexpected free agency moves the Broncos can still make this offseason
2. Denver Broncos sign Marcus Peters
This would be a move that would probably blindside a lot of us. The team cut CB Ronald Darby this year, likely due to the cap savings and his torn ACL. Darby is still a free agent. Right now, Denver is projected to start Damarri Mathis opposite Patrick Surtain II. They also have K'Waun Williams, Riley Moss, and Essang Bassey as other CBs in the room.
What happens if Surtain goes down, though? Will the Broncos' secondary be able to keep up in his hypothetical absence? Marcus Peters is a savvy veteran with some gas left in the tank and would be a perfect fit for the defense as someone who could start immediately but also serve as a high-end backup.
There is no guarantee that Mathis will develop further in year two, so having some sort of plan in place in that scenario would be smart. There's also no guarantee that Moss turns into anything in the NFL. Hedging your bets on two young cornerbacks with a solid veteran like Peters makes a ton of sense to me.
He probably won't cost a ton and may like the idea of playing against his former team in the Kansas City Chiefs twice a year. Peters has 32 interceptions over the course of his career to go with 92 passes defended. He's a very good player and a high-end CB2 at this point in his career. Peters will turn 31 next January.