3 undrafted rookies with best shot at making Broncos roster
- A running back on the rise
- Pass rusher turning heads
- Big defensive lineman adding depth?
3. Jaleel McLaughlin, running back
We've been talking about Jaleel McLaughlin since right after he got signed. The former Youngstown State star set an NCAA record for rushing yards in a career, and he's brought a new excitement to the Denver Broncos' running back room.
Obviously, we don't expect a Phillip Lindsay-like impact from McLaughlin, but the 5-foot-7 back has a chance to be a major factor as a RB3 or RB4. He's been making one headline after another in training camp and impressing onlookers with his combination of speed, burst, quickness, vision, and change-of-direction.
Most importantly, this is a guy who doesn't just need to be out in space or running wide of the offensive tackle to be effective. McLaughlin can find creases and he's a tough runner between the tackles.
This is exactly what you want to be hearing about an undrafted rookie at a position where there's a clear roster opening. Right now, there's no solidified RB3 for the Denver Broncos. Even if Tyler Badie is currently the favorite (and he's been making plays as well), the Denver Broncos are going to enter the preseason with some very interesting young backs who will be a primary focus in games.
How well does McLaughlin prove he can pick up the Sean Payton offense? Can either of these young backs carve a Week 1 role on special teams?