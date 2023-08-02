3 undrafted rookies with best shot at making Broncos roster
- A running back on the rise
- Pass rusher turning heads
- Big defensive lineman adding depth?
2. PJ Mustipher, defensive line
One of the areas of this Denver Broncos roster right now that might have the clearest path for an undrafted player to make it is on the defensive line.
And the Broncos have just one UDFA on the defensive line: Former Penn State standout PJ Mustipher.
Mustipher stands at 6-foot-4, 320-plus pounds. He's a mammoth out there, boasting an NFL-ready frame, but what led to him going undrafted? Was it a lack of eye-catching production? Not enough athleticism? Let's take a look at what NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein had to say:
"Mustipher was a high-character leader for the Nittany Lions and brings good thickness to the position. He’s a little too gradual off the snap to create stress for blockers and fails to control the action with force or hand usage. Mustipher’s below-average athletic profile and limited impact on games will make it difficult for him to work his way onto an NFL roster."- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
At this point, we're going to definitely need to see Mustipher in game action to determine how legit the hype is, but there's no question that he's been one of the most talked-about undrafted players in this year's class for the Broncos. He's got a legit shot at the roster.