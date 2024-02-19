3 underrated storylines for Denver Broncos in 2024 offseason
The most popular stories as it pertains to the Denver Broncos are obvious, but what about some more underrated storylines?
2. The running game wasn't good enough in 2023, how do they fix it?
According to ESPN's rankings, the Denver Broncos had the third-best run-blocking offensive line in the NFL. However, in 2023, the Broncos did not have a 1,000-yard rusher. Leading rusher Javonte Williams rushed for just 774 yards and three scores, averaging just 3.6 yards per carry. The team rushed for 1,810 yards and eight touchdowns, hardly a notable year on the ground.
Javonte Williams was in the first year returning from a devastating knee injury he suffered at the beginning of the 2022 NFL Season, and it was not a good year for the third-year back. Williams was inefficient on the ground and was not breaking tackles or extending plays like he did during his rookie season.
Samaje Perine actually had a decent year on the ground, as he averaged 4.5 yards per carry, but was not given nearly as many carries as Williams was. Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for 410 yards on 5.4 yards per carry, but there was no bell-cow RB or true threat in the backfield. In today's NFL, teams aren't needing to spend a ton of money on running backs to win Super Bowls.
So the Broncos don't need to hand out a large contract in free agency to land a player like that. However, I do think the RB stable in Denver needs a serious makeover somehow, some way. Sean Payton does have history in investing into the RB position, so perhaps we'll see that on display this offseason. Both Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley are free agents, so maybe we see Sean Payton chase someone like that.
Or perhaps Payton has a running back in mind in the 2024 NFL Draft. However it's done, I think substantial change is needed for that position group.