3 underrated players already standing out at Broncos camp
- A young running back stepping up?
- Young corner pushing for playing time?
3. Two unheralded defensive linemen rising up depth chart?
The biggest news coming out of the first "official" day of training camp (on Friday) was that the Denver Broncos had brought in old friend Shelby Harris for a visit. Harris spent last year in Seattle playing for the Seahawks after the Russell Wilson trade, but perhaps he could return to Denver in the near future to finish out his career as a Bronco.
Harris still lives in the Denver area, so you never know...
In the meantime (the Broncos have not signed him at the time of this post being written), it looks like the coaching staff is content to let some of the young players duke it out for depth chart positioning.
Going into camp, it was assumed that 2022 draft picks Matt Henningsen and Eyioma Uwazurike were going to get the chance to play extended roles this year. Although that could still happen for Henningsen, Uwazurike has obviously been suspended by the NFL indefinitely for gambling on NFL games last season.
The players that have been getting more extended chances in camp before the pads come on? Rookie free agent PJ Mustipher and 2022 practice squad poach Elijah Garcia. The Broncos added Mustipher after the 2023 NFL Draft and he certainly has an NFL-ready body at 6-foot-4, 320-plus pounds.
Garcia joined the team last year after previously spending time with the Los Angeles Rams. He made a cameo in two games and notched his first NFL tackle against the Chargers in Week 18.
With Uwazurike suspended and Mike Purcell still on the NFI, it sounds like Mustipher and Garcia have been getting chances at training camp to work with the top defense. Perhaps Mustipher could carry on the Denver Broncos' rich UDFA tradition...