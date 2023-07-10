3 underrated moves the Denver Broncos can still make in 2023
3. Signing Robbie Gould
The only kicker on the Broncos' roster right now is Elliott Fry, who has six career field goal attempts in the NFL. Surely the Denver Broncos are going to bring in another kicker, right? Well, kicker news isn't exactly that exciting, but Denver could really help out their special teams unit in 2023 if they signed one of the better kickers in NFL history in Robbie Gould.
In 2022 with the San Francisco 49ers, Gould made 84.4% of his kicks, going 27/32 on his field goal attempts. Over his Hall of Fame career, Gould has made 86.5% of his kicks, making 97.1% of his kicks as recently as 2018.
He's kicked in 266 regular-season games and 16 playoff games, and it's not like Gould has lost much even with age. He's 40 years old and is 7/10 on his 50+ yard attempts over the past three seasons. If the Broncos are committed to trying to make a run at a Super Bowl in 2023, signing someone like Gould with mounds of experience would be an excellent move.