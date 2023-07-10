3 underrated moves the Denver Broncos can still make in 2023
2. Boosting the pass rush
Baron Browning already might miss some regular-season contests with a knee clean-up procedure. Right now, behind Browning and Randy Gregory are Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper. Both are young and promising players, but that's it. Neither have proven to be NFL-caliber pass rushers, so the Broncos could use a boost here.
At this point, no remaining pass rusher is likely commanding much money at all, and I personally have my eyes on Justin Houston, who recently had 9.5 sacks with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, starting just one game in a reserve role. Houston is still a bit of a household name, but it's not like this move is going to be talked about by the national NFL folks.
Justin Houston is a quality, veteran EDGE rusher with 111.5 regular-season sacks and would add a nice veteran presence and boost to a Broncos' pass rush room that is uneasy at best.