3 trades that would be huge mistakes for the Denver Broncos
2. Courtland Sutton for anything less than a second-round pick
Similar to what we're talking about with Jerry Jeudy, there's zero reason for the Denver Broncos to sell low on Courtland Sutton. Sutton seems to know the rumors are out there, too...
It seems like Sutton knows that the writing is on the wall, and it may only be a matter of time before some type of deal goes through with him. As of the time of this writing, it's not officially the new league year. A lot could hinge on Sutton being dealt so we may not hear about a trade involving him until that new league year on Wednesday at 2 PM MT, or after.
Or not at all, hopefully, if teams that are after Sutton are only offering up a day three draft pick. Once again, in this wide receiver market, that just makes absolutely no sense for the Denver Broncos. The Raiders have reportedly already agreed to a contract with Jakobi Meyers. Meyers may have been the best wide receiver available in free agency, and that's not some kind of joke.
This year's receiver market is just not great outside of Meyers and Allen Lazard, who reportedly signed with the New York Jets.
If Courtland Sutton were to hit the market, he would be the most coveted receiver out there. That's the Broncos' leverage right now, along with the fact that the top of the 2023 NFL Draft just isn't very good at the position. Sutton would be an instant impact player for any team trading for him not just as a receiver, but as a blocker as well.
With that in mind, there's no way the Broncos could justify a day three pick in exchange for his services. It's not like some team is taking $20 million off the Broncos' salary cap by agreeing to a trade. The Broncos would save just under $6.8 million by trading Sutton before June 1, which isn't really all that much in the grand scheme of things.
In order to land him, a trading team -- be it the Patriots or someone else -- should be giving up a second-round pick and nothing less.