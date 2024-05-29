3 trade packages the Denver Broncos should offer for WR Justin Jefferson
The second trade package essentially swaps out a first-round pick for Marvin Mims Jr. This would also give the Vikings a cost-controlled player at the position and someone who might be the perfect compliment for Jordan Addison. I don't believe Denver has any way to not give up a high draft pick in any trade for Justin Jefferson.
And a second-round pick might have to be included. The Broncos get some clarity in the WR room by trading Mims and Sutton. That would leave them with Justin Jefferson, Troy Franklin, Josh Reynolds, and Tim Patrick as the primary players in the WR room. That would certainly be a huge upgrade.
The last trade package would ship the Denver Broncos fourth-round WR, Troy Franklin to the Vikings. Franklin might not be close to the player that Justin Jefferson is, but to sweeten the deal, Denver throws in a second-round pick in 2025 and a first-round pick in 2026. This would at least allow Denver to keep their first-round pick in 2025 and second-round pick in 2026.
No matter how you slice it, any potential trade package for Justin Jefferson would cost an arm and a leg. He's the best WR in the NFL and is on a Hall of Fame pace through four seasons. He's also set to be just 25 years old in the coming season. He's got his entire prime ahead of him.