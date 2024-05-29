3 trade packages the Denver Broncos should offer for WR Justin Jefferson
There are rumblings that the Minnesota Vikings had wanted to take WR Malik Nabers in the NFL Draft. Could that mean they trade Justin Jefferson? With no long-term extension for Justin Jefferson, it doesn't seem out of the question that he could be dealt. The unquestioned best wide receiver in the NFL, Justin Jefferson has a whopping 5,899 yards through just four seasons in the NFL.
He's caught 392 passes and hauled in 30 touchdowns. Make no mistake, Jefferson is on a Hall of Fame pace and turns just 25 years old in June. And to make things interesting, here's a blurb from Mike Florio:
""I trust my source. At No. 5, the Chargers, when they took Joe Alt, they passed on an opportunity to trade out of that spot. The team that wanted to move up to that spot, I'm told, the Minnesota Vikings. And not to take J.J. McCarthy. The Vikings, I'm told, were trying to move up to No. 5 go get Malik Nabers," Florio said. "What does that tell you about the Vikings and [Justin Jefferson]?""- Mike Florio
Maybe Justin Jefferson being traded isn't unlikely at all. Let's make three packages the Denver Broncos could offer.
The first trade package highlights two players who seem a bit unhappy with their respective teams. Courtland Sutton has not yet reported for offseason activities, as he seeks a raise. Jefferson has been absent as well, and frankly, Jefferson should have been extended last offseason. For what it's worth, an extension for Jefferson would likely touch $35 million per season.
So perhaps the trade package won't be quite as expensive as we think. Well, shipping Sutton and two high draft picks in 2025 and 2026 might be enough for the Vikings to make the deal happen. They did draft Jordan Addison in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, so maybe the team was already preparing for life after Jefferson.