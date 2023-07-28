3 trade options, 2 free agents for Broncos defensive line
-Eyioma Uwazurike suspended indefinitely
-Purcell on the NFI list
-Free agent and trade candidates
3. Boogie Basham - Bills:
The Buffalo Bills have a loaded defense, and an injury on any of the starters, plus an injury on any of the backups is the only way where Carlos 'Boogie' Basham Jr. could be a starter in Buffalo's defense. As of today, in a Buffalo Bills' depth chart, Basham is a third-string edge rusher behind Gregory Rousseau and Shaq Lawson. On the other edge, Buffalo has Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, and AJ Epenesa. There is almost zero chance that Basham can be a starter for the Buffalo Bills.
Basham can give Buffalo decent compensation and could make perfect sense for the Broncos, he might not be a day-one starter, but with Baron injured plus Gregory and Clark's injury history, Boogie can have a better opportunity in Denver. He is still young as he is entering year three. He has 37 tackles, 8 QB hits, 4.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, and two pass breakups in 23 games with Buffalo.
Bonus one: Aaron Donald - Rams:
The Rams probably have one of the worst defenses in the league right now, so a fresh start before retirement for AD could make sense, and LA would get compensation for him. Donald missed six games last season and still had 49 tackles, 11 QB hits, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 2 pass breakups. He is still a beast, and any AFC team would make sense as a possible trade suitor for AD ... why not Denver?
Obviously, this one is very very unlikely, but a connection in the Broncos could make it work.
Defensive line coach Marcus Dixon was an assistant DL coach for the Rams before joining the Broncos, and a reunion with coach Dixon could make sense for Donald if LA wants to move on from him.
It is more likely for Denver to add a free agent, but these guys can easily make sense as trade candidates for the Broncos.