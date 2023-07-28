3 trade options, 2 free agents for Broncos defensive line
-Eyioma Uwazurike suspended indefinitely
-Purcell on the NFI list
-Free agent and trade candidates
Trade Candidates:
1. Javon Kinlaw - 49ers:
A former first-round Draft pick, Javon Kinlaw recently had his fifth-year option declined by the 49ers. Kinlaw started 12 games in his rookie season, and in the next two years, he only started and played in 10 due to injuries. Has 45 tackles, 5 QB hits, one pick-six, and 1.5 sacks in his three years with San Francisco.
A trade could make sense for San Francisco to get compensation for Kinlaw, as they signed former Eagles star Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million contract in free agency, and Arik Armstead would not be benched for Hargrave. The starting DT duo for SF will be Armstead and Hargrave, and these are two excellent players. Kinlaw if healthy can definitely be an instant starter in Denver and would reunite him with DJ Jones, who played in San Fran before joining the Broncos last year. A perfect candidate for the Broncos to trade for.
2. Chase Young - Commanders:
The former number 2 overall pick has had ups and downs over his career. He cannot stay healthy due to various injuries. Due to that, Washington decided to decline Young's fifth-year option and instead paid big money to Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. Young has missed 22 games in the past two seasons. With that being said, he would be a cheaper option for the Broncos, as it would be a high-risk, high-reward trade because when healthy, he is very talented.
Washington also has Montez Sweat, who has been more productive than Young. Both will become free agents in 2024, but it is more likely for the Commanders to spend on Sweat rather than Young. Denver needs help at the position now, so it would be good for Washington to receive compensation for Chase before he leaves for free. A trade that would make a lot of sense for both sides.