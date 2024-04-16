Predominantly Orange
3 trade destinations for Courtland Sutton after news of voluntary workout absence

Should the Denver Broncos trade Sutton at this point?

By Lou Scataglia

2. Courtland Sutton to the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots offense might be the least-talented unit in the NFL. Courtland Sutton would be a nice boost to their WR room and perhaps could be had for a couple of mid-round picks. Getting two picks back for Sutton would give the Denver Broncos 10 draft picks, which also gives them more capital to potentially make a move up the draft board.

With the Patriots also having cap space, they could likely afford to pay Sutton whatever he's desiring on an extension. He'd also likely have a great shot at being the first option in the passing game, and if Jacoby Brissett ends up being their bridge QB for the entire season, Sutton could get a fair share of run in the offense, as Brissett is a fine QB.

There really is nothing wrong with sending Sutton to another AFC team. He's a low-end WR1 and isn't going to worry the Broncos if they had to go up against him. I think it'd be a much different story if the team was set to trade Patrick Surtain II, but Sutton turns 29 this season and isn't an elite threat, but definitely has a unique skillset that offenses covet.

