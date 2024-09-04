3 toughest quarterbacks on the Broncos schedule in the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos are going to have their share of tough QB matchups in the 2024 NFL Season. Let's cover the three hardest they will face. Denver did go on a run in 2023 and took down some very good QBs like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Can they have a repeat of 2023? Perhaps. One of the biggest unknowns with this team heading into the new year is how their defense will do with the new faces.
At this point, I am kind of in the ballpark of the offense having a clear floor - I believe it'll be better and more efficient than in 2023 and I do not believe the unit is going to make a lot of silly decisions. The offense's ceiling in 2024 could make or break their year.
Anyway, let's focus more on the defensive side and dive into the three toughest QB matchups on the Broncos 2024 schedule.
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
This is a no-brainer, as Patrick Mahomes is the best QB in the NFL by a wide margin and someone the Denver Broncos have been able to beat just one time since the 2017 NFL Season. They broke their losing streak against the Chiefs in 2023, and it was actually a blowout.
However, Mahomes and the Chiefs have a grip on the rest of the NFL and have won three Super Bowls over the last five seasons. We're witnessing a dynasty, unfortunately, and I am not sure it's going to stop anytime soon.
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
The Denver Broncos play the entire AFC North in the 2024 NFL Season, so they will have to deal with the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow at their home turf. This Week 17 game could be a huge one for the Broncos if they are still in the Wild Card chase, and there could be a small chance that Burrow isn't even in the lineup.
The QB has never been able to play an entire season, which is notable, but I have been banking on Burrow being able to stay healthy this year. I just have a feeling about it. Denver nearly beat Burrow and the Bengals at home in the 2021 NFL Season. That was the final year of the Vic Fangio era.
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
In Week 9, the Denver Broncos travel to Baltimore to face the two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. Denver and Baltimore played each other in the 2022 NFL Season. The Ravens barely won that game. With he Ravens actually having lost more than they gained this offseason, Denver could be a nice upset pick here, but Jackson is the most explosive QB in NFL history and is the best dual-threat QB ever.
No matter how the offense looks, Jackson is always a handful to deal with. For the Broncos, they unfortunately have to face the three best quarterbacks in the NFL in the 2024 season. Out of these four games, Denver is probably going to have to win two if they want to at least finish with a winning record.