3 things the Broncos must avoid in 2024 to finish with a winning record
The Denver Broncos are on the outside looking in among playoff teams heading into the 2024 season, but they can finish with a winning record. Winning eight games in the 2023 NFL Season has this franchise so close to their first winning record since 2016.
It takes a lot to win just one game, let alone winning more than losing. Denver appears to have a good structure in place to finish with a winning record in 2024, but they'll have to avoid doing these three things.
Defense must avoid another ugly start
Across the first five games of the 2023 NFL Season, the Broncos started out 1-4 and allowed a whopping 36.2 points per game. They would have probably only won two games in total had their defense not improved the way they did. Across their next eight games, Denver only allowed 16 points per game.
Their defense literally got twice as better. It's probably not likely that the Broncos defense only allows 16 points per game in the 2024 NFL Season, but them starting out less poorly and at a more average rate can help them win a game or two that they did not during 2023. I trust that Vance Joseph in year two is going to be able to field a more competent defense.
There's also more talent along the defensive line as well.
Broncos must avoid not beating weaker teams
The Denver Broncos must beat up on some of the weaker teams on their schedule in 2024, period. To me, some of the weaker teams include the Steelers, Raiders, Chargers, Saints, and Panthers. In total, the Broncos would have eight games against these teams in the 2024 NFL Season, so you have to think that winning five or six is a must.
They have some tougher opponents like the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, and Baltimore Ravens on their schedule, but I'll get to that shortly. The weaker teams need beaten, and good teams that finish with winning records take care of business here.
It's not a secret at all here. The Broncos are a well-coached team and do have a Super Bowl-winning head coach, so perhaps they can take care of business against these weaker teams.
Broncos must avoid not pulling off some upsets
In 2023, you could say that the Broncos pulled off some upsets for sure. Notably, they beat the Chiefs and Bills, so there were at least two upsets in 2023. Well, Denver will again play the Chiefs twice, and they'll also play the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals. With these five games, Denver may have to come away with at least two wins here.
Perhaps they can beat the Chiefs and the Jets? Maybe it's the Bengals and Ravens? Who knows, but if the Broncos want to earn their first winning record since the 2016 NFL Season, upsets are necessary.