3 things Broncos fans should ask Santa for this Christmas
What would be atop your Broncos Christmas wish list?
Broncos fans should ask Santa for new uniforms
It's just time.
The Broncos have worn their current uniforms since the 1997 season and it just feels like it's time for an update. Teams around the league have a few uniform variations in today's league and on Sunday, the Broncos will wear their new look with the 'snowcapped' helmets.
But the team needs a new look for their primary uniforms and there could be several great ideas with the orange and blue color scheme. Personally, I feel that any new helmet should contain the old 'D' with the horse logo over the helmets that the team has worn since 1997. In fact, making the new white helmet the primary helmet is not the worst idea, just not with the orange 'Color Rush' jerseys and pants.
Each season, it seems that more and more teams are introducing alternate uniforms and helmets to be worn two or three times in the upcoming season. But the Broncos need to do this for their primary look. It's time to freshen that up.