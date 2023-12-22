3 things Broncos fans should ask Santa for this Christmas
What would be atop your Broncos Christmas wish list?
Broncos fans should ask Santa for Russell Wilson to finish the season strong
There are few things worse in the NFL than having to wonder who is going to be your quarterback going into a season. And the Broncos don't want to have that question after this year.
Russell Wilson has had some shaky play this year, but the team should want him as the quarterback in 2024. Fans don't want to see the team have to eat an enormous amount of dead money by letting him go (and having to find another guy) so a strong finish to this season is necessary.
Wilson needs to play well in the final three weeks of the year and even if the team misses the playoffs, that would be enough to convince the organization to ride (pun intended) with him for one more year.
I don't think the answer for a replacement is in the 2024 draft now that winning games has knocked the team down the board (that opinion was far different earlier this year) but if the team can't land a guy like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, Wilson is going to make more sense, largely due to his contract, than most any other guy.
Wilson should get one more season with the Broncos and then the team could look at finding the star if the future in 2024. That guy, if he could be landed, is not too far from Denver, if you ask me.