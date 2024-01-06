3 teams who can get in the way of Broncos QB pursuit in 2024 NFL Draft
Are the Broncos going to get their top QB prospect in 2024?
3. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons might be a team that is guaranteed to make a significant QB move this offseason. Second-year QB Desmond Ridder has not at all developed, so the book is probably shut for him. Their backup QB is Taylor Heinicke, so there's that.
The Falcons are 7-9 and still have a chance to win the NFC South and host a playoff game. Their defense is very strong and the playmakers on offense are elite. This might be a legitimate case of a team being a QB away. And frankly, Russell Wilson would make a lot of sense for this team in 2023. So would someone like Kyler Murray or Kirk Cousins.
Let's just say that the Broncos do cut Wilson and he signs with the Falcons; well, would the Falcons still take a QB with their first-round pick? I think so. They pick ninth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and could make a very competitive package to perhaps leap into the top-five for their QB.
I also think there is a ton of pressure on that front office and coaching staff. If they are brought back in 2024, that would surely be a make-or-break year for what would be fourth-year head coach Arthur Smith, who has a chance to go 7-10 in each of his first three seasons.
Watch out for the Falcons in 2024 to make a QB move.