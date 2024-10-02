3 teams the Broncos should hope Davante Adams does not get traded to
Kansas City Chiefs
Obviously.
The Kansas City Chiefs may be without Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown for the entire 2024 NFL Season. Starting running back Isiah Pacheco is also enduring a long-term injury, so the Chiefs really don't have many viable play-makers left. Travis Kelce is clearly physically declined, and rookie WR Xavier Worthy may be a one-trick pony for the time being.
Chiefs' GM Brett Veach is most certainly going to add at least one wide receiver in the coming weeks, and you have to figure he's got Davante Adams on his radar. It may not be likely for the Las Vegas Raiders to ship Adams to a division rival, especially since they're the Chiefs, but I guess if the offer is good enough...
The Denver Broncos have not yet played the Chiefs, so they've got two games against them yet. I don't really think I need to explain why Davante Adams being traded to KC would be a bad thing for Denver. The Chiefs are looking to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row, and Adams still has some gas left in the tank.
Los Angeles Chargers
I really don't think the Los Angeles Chargers are going to be in the market for a veteran WR. This team is clearly trying to get younger and build for the future, but I guess you never know, right? Jim Harbaugh enjoyed the first two games of his Chargers' tenure. They beat the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers, but have since lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs.
LA's roster is bad and they just don't have much firepower on either side of the ball, so I would assume that GM Joe Hortiz is going to be a bit more aggressive next offseason. Like the Chiefs, Denver has not yet played the Chargers in 2024, and while they have had their way with LA in recent years, they would be a better team with Davante Adams.
With the Chargers trading away Keenan Allen and getting ride of Mike Williams last offseason, them proceeding to trade for another veteran WR makes little sense, but it's clear that the Bolts need some more juice on offense. QB Justin Herbert hasn't yet thrown for 200 yards in a game.