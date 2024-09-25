3 teams Broncos should keep an eye on as 2024 trade deadline approaches
New York Giants
The New York Giants are a terrible football team and should be sellers at the NFL trade deadline in about six weeks. They could have five-straight losses coming up, as they'll face, in order, the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Their last game before the trade deadline is against the Washington Commanders. The Giants may be 3-6 or 2-7 by the time the trade deadline rolls around, so not only could we see the team sell at the deadline, but head coach Brian Daboll could be out the door as well. The main issue with the Giants is not Daboll, but it's rather their GM, Joe Schoen, who has been a disaster.
He's been a poor roster-builder and somehow extended Daniel Jones. I'd imagine that he could be out the door after this season, and if it was up to me, Schoen would go before Daboll, but I don't make the decisions over there. The G-Men definitely need to reset at most positions. It's just not a good roster and is missing a franchise QB, another starter along their offensive line, another play-maker, and some pieces on defense.
The Giants should end up being sellers and may be willing to part with some high-profile players. I can be greedy and suggest that Denver tries to swing a trade for their stud defensive tackle, Dexter Lawrence.
Maybe Denver could also eyeball Devin Singletary, their starting running back? They also have a stud inside linebacker in Bobby Okereke who could be a huge get for the Denver Broncos. The Giants have some good players on both sides of the ball, and when the time comes for them to be sellers at the deadline, the Denver Broncos should sniff around.
The Broncos may not be far away from being a legitimate team. We got a glimpse of just how good they can be in Week 3. Think about it; their defense is now top-notch, and the special teams unit has been very good in the Sean Payton era. They have a solid foundation along the offensive line and are really only missing the final piece of the puzzle, a franchise QB.
Two of three phases are set. The offense is the last unit that needs to get going, so don't rule this team out from making some noise in the near future.