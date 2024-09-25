3 teams Broncos should keep an eye on as 2024 trade deadline approaches
Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals being 0-3 is shocking and does give them virtually no chance to dig out of this and make the postseason. Joe Burrow and the offense is not the issue. It's their defense that is just not getting enough pressure and cannot stop a nosebleed. Head coach Zac Taylor could be on the hot seat and major change could be on the horizon.
There is truly no reason for a team with as much talent as the Bengals and with a top-3 QB to be 0-3. It's a coaching/schematic issue if you ask me. Well, the Bengals' front office is notoriously cheap. They've failed to get an extension done with WR Ja'Marr Chase and were only able to retain WR Tee Higgins on the franchise tag.
Both Chase and Higgins are true no. 1 wide receivers in the NFL. Both would make the Denver Broncos' offense a lot better and would give Bo Nix a stud play-maker he could consistently rely on. While it seems rather unlikely that the Bengals would consider trading Ja'Marr Chase, I don't see how Tee Higgins would be off the table.
Chase is a better player, has better chemistry with Burrow and is probably someone who Cincy would prefer to keep over Higgins. Higgins has a couple 1,000-yard seasons under his belt and is a huge target.
Denver could potentially get frisky here and maybe even package Courtland Sutton and a mid-late round draft pick in 2025 to get Higgins. Sutton is and will continue to be a cheaper player than Higgins, and for the Bengals, it'd still allow them to field a good WR room, which has been one of the strongest parts of their team for years now.
Being able to swing a trade for Tee Higgins would also be a long-term play for Denver, as he's just 25 years old and does not turn 26 until January of 2025. He's averaged 63.1 yards per game over his career and is a true 1,000-yard player that would get a ton of passes thrown his way by Bo Nix.
You may roll your eyes at the idea of Denver acquiring another big-bodied receiver, but Higgins can actually separate and is a proven player in this league. Denver does not currently have a no. 1 wide receiver on the roster. And this is how a team rebuilds. They get good, young players and keep them around.
Tee Higgins could be a great trade deadline move for Denver.