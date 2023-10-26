3 surprise trades the Broncos could make at the deadline
Could the Denver Broncos make any surprise trades before the 2023 NFL trade deadline?
3. Trade for any number of tight end options
One position I could see the Denver Broncos looking to make a deal at the trade deadline is the tight end position. The team put way too much faith in Greg Dulcich in a year where he was coming off of significant hamstring issues.
Unfortunately, those hamstring issues have persisted in 2023, and Dulcich hasn't been available really at all. And no one really knows if or when he will be available again. Hamstrings can be super tricky and they can obviously be more long-term injury issues. Given the fact that Dulcich has been struggling with the hamstring since June of 2022, I would say the Broncos are safe to make alternate plans at this point.
Perhaps Dulcich will have to look into some surgery options or something like that.
This year's trade deadline could include a variety of players at the tight end position that could really help the Broncos. In no particular order, here are some names that have popped up in trade rumors:
- Hunter Henry, Patriots
- Mike Gesicki, Patriots
- Noah Fant, Seahawks
- Tommy Tremble, Panthers
- Zach Ertz, Cardinals
- Mo-Alie Cox, Colts
And there could be a variety of others out there as well. I think the Broncos need to add someone who has experience moving the chains and could be a consistent weapon in the passing game. Adam Trautman, Chris Manhertz, and Nate Adkins aren't getting the job done. Lucas Krull is obviously not ready.
I would be all for the Broncos adding any one of the players on this list, and I would also be in favor of them expanding that list to more players if possible. The most likely ones to move at this point seem to be the Patriots guys or Zach Ertz of the Cardinals, but the older the player, the more likely they are to go to a contender as opposed to a team like Denver.
You almost feel like one of the Patriots guys could be ideal for the Broncos right now.