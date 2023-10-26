3 surprise trades the Broncos could make at the deadline
Could the Denver Broncos make any surprise trades before the 2023 NFL trade deadline?
2. Make a bolder move for DE Chase Young
One trade idea I really like for the Denver Broncos is getting a player like Chase Young in the building. Right now, the Broncos have a number of really solid options off the edge in Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, and Baron Browning. Ronnie Perkins has also stepped up in the opportunities he's been given.
But Chase Young is on a different level in terms of his ability to consistently disrupt games off the edge. The Broncos moved on from Bradley Chubb at last year's trade deadline for a variety of reasons, including the idea that they might potentially need that first-round pick to acquire Sean Payton, right?
The Broncos moved on from Chubb for some of the same reasons why the Commanders appear poised to move on from Chase Young, and yet the rumored price to acquire Young is not even close to that of Bradley Chubb. Rumors are swirling that the Commanders might take a 2nd or 3rd round pick for Young (or Montez Sweat) which, in the case of Young, would be very tempting for the Broncos.
Now, the Broncos can't offer a 2nd-round pick in 2024 because they don't have one, but they could make a compelling offer to the Commanders regardless with their third-round pick. And a player like Chase Young could totally change the dynamic of Denver's defense with his ability to disrupt games off the edge. The former second overall pick out of Ohio State has also done plenty of playing with guys like Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning, who were once his teammates with the Buckeyes.
I love the idea of adding Chase Young even though most of the time, people just look at contenders acquiring players at the trade deadline. The Broncos need talent, and Chase Young is a proven player who does come with some risk attached, but I doubt the Broncos could get a better, more impactful player with their third-round pick in 2024.