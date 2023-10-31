3 surprise players Broncos could go after at NFL trade deadline
After the win over the Chiefs, could the Broncos be buyers ahead of the trade deadline?
3. Tight Ends:
- Taysom Hill
- Hunter Henry
- Mike Gesicki
The Denver Broncos tight end room this season (so far) has not looked good enough. Many expected a Greg Dulcich breakout season, but he got injured in the first game and instantly was placed on the injured reserve list. He returned in Week 6 and got injured again. He got injured again in his first game back and was placed on the injured reserve list for the second time in the season. Greg had 25 combined yards in those two games.
The rest of the tight end room:
- Adam Trautman: 11 receptions, 69 yards, 1 TD
- Chris Manhertz: 1 reception, 10 yards
- Nate Adkins: 4 receptions, 22 yards
Denver definitely needs to improve at the position, especially with Dulcich out, and the rest of the guys being more blocking guys. A decent receiving tight end would help Russell Wilson a lot going forward.
All three guys mentioned above can definitely make sense, but among the three, Hill would be insane, as he is a guy who has played under Sean Payton, and who can also be used as a "Swiss Army Knife" in Denver.
Take into consideration that the Broncos might not make any move. These are just under-the-radar guys that could be traded and could make sense for the Broncos.