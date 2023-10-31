3 surprise players Broncos could go after at NFL trade deadline
After the win over the Chiefs, could the Broncos be buyers ahead of the trade deadline?
The NFL Trade Deadline is getting closer, to be specific it is tomorrow at 4:00 ET. The Denver Broncos defeated the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, which means that the rumored Broncos fire sale will probably not happen. Some players could be dealt, but at least do not expect a fire sale. Denver could also get some players and be a little aggressive.
Denver now has a 3-5 win-loss record headed into their bye week.
With that being said, let's take a look at some under-the-radar players, not big-name guys, that the Denver Broncos could trade for ahead of Halloween's deadline...
3 under-the-radar trade deadline targets for the Denver Broncos
1. Adoree' Jackson, cornerback
On Monday, the New York Giants traded defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks. Following the Leonard Williams trade, it was reported that the Giants might not be done selling, as they have other players that could be dealt.
One of these players is cornerback Adoree' Jackson. Jackson has been a solid defender for the Tennessee Titans and for the New York Giants. He has 344 tackles, 51 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles, and 3 interceptions in a little bit more than six seasons, since this one is not over yet, and is set to become a free agent after the 2023-2024 season. The Giants need to clear up cap space and need draft capital, especially if they could be in the quarterback mix.
Jackson is 28 years old, he could definitely add a good and competitive experience to the Broncos cornerback room. The Broncos cornerback room at the moment is the following:
- Pat Surtain II
- Fabian Moreau
- Damarri Mathis
- JaQuan McMillian
- K'Waun Williams (IR)
- Riley Moss
- Tre'Mon Smith
Adding Adoree' to this room would add a proven player with leadership and support to the young guys.