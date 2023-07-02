3 Streaks the Broncos must end in 2023
By Jack Ramsey
3) Make the playoffs
Last accomplished: 2015 (Won Super Bowl)
The last time the Broncos made the playoffs, they won the Super Bowl. However, that was also in the 2015 season, and seeing as though the Broncos are entering the 2023 season, they have not tasted playoff football in quite some time. The Broncos, simply put, need to make the playoffs soon. The team might only have a few years left of high-end output of key veterans, still have some younger stars on team-friendly contracts, meaning this might be their best window of opportunity to make the playoffs and make some noise in the winter.
The Broncos, for many years, were considered one of the more prideful, popular, and successful organizations in football. Not many years without winning the AFC West, let alone making the playoffs. The Broncos have lost a lot of that pride, and have even become the laughing stock of the NFL at certain times. Between a quarterback carousel, coaching blunders, laughable soundbites, and just poor football, the Broncos need a new identity. There is no better way to start building a new identity than by making the playoffs and competing for a Super Bowl.