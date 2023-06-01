3 stats the Denver Broncos have to improve on in 2023
Defensive Interceptions: While the Denver Broncos finished the 2022 season with 15 defensive interceptions, it does not hurt to want more, especially in a division that has Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.
Outside of safety Justin Simmons’ five picks, the Broncos had three players reach two interceptions and another three players had one apiece. Sadly, none of those interceptions resulted in defensive touchdowns. Had they, some of the team’s one-score losses could have ended up being wins.
The Broncos no longer have Ronald Darby to pair with Patrick Surtain II, which sucks, although he missed most of the 2022 season with a torn ACL.
Denver added cornerback Riley Moss in the 2023 NFL Draft. While his role on the team isn’t completely known, the Broncos haven’t done much at the position to make me feel like Moss will be an afterthought. He could be put into the fire immediately.