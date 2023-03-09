3 Running Backs Broncos can steal late in 2023 NFL Draft
Entering the 2023 offseason the Denver Broncos have a lot of holes to fill. With limited draft picks unless they trade some players or move back in the draft the Broncos will have to find value. One of those needs that has become apparent is running back. With Javonte Williams still recovering from his injury, who knows if he will be ready for the 2023 season? There are some good backs in this year's free-agency market. If the Broncos don’t want to spend big on running back with other more pressing holes like the offensive line, I think they can pick up one of these running backs in the draft and be solid contributors.
Denver Broncos late-round RB targets in the 2023 NFL Draft
Eric Gray, Oklahoma, 5’10" 220 pounds
Playing his college career at Oklahoma he has been a good receiver over the last three years averaging 28 receptions and 230 yards. With Sean Peyton being the coach, we know he likes to utilize his running backs out of the backfield and Gray gives you that option. Although a good receiving back, he hasn’t truly shown his running capability until this past year, amassing 1,336 rushing yards, 11 TD, and averaging 6.4 yards on the ground.
One of his best traits is through his four years at Oklahoma, he hasn’t fumbled the ball and also has home run speed running a 4.44 40-yard dash at the Combine. Getting a chance to watch some of his play he has good vision, elusiveness, and the ability to run hard between the tackles. Here is a play from the senior bowl which shows his pass-catching and playmaking ability:
If he drops into the 4th round, he can be a great addition to the Broncos' running back group.
Roschon Johnson, Texas, 6’0" 223 pounds
Playing behind this year’s number-one running back prospect Bijan Robinson, he didn’t get as many carries, but where he lacked in quantity he made up with quality. He ran for 554 yards on 93 carries averaging 6.0 yards a carry, scoring 5 times, while catching 14 passes for 128 yards. Even though he didn’t have many receptions, he is more than a cable of catching the ball out of the backfield or lining up in a wide receiver position. He’s a hard, downhill runner that can bounce it outside and is elusive enough to make defenders miss in the open field. Being a good sized back, he can hold up in pass protection as he demonstrates at Senior Bowl practice:
Another strong attribute is whenever he engages in contact, he covers the ball with both hands and just like the other prospect he doesn't lose the ball.
Jordan Mims, Fresno State, 6’0" 205 pounds
As a third-day draft prospect, Mims stepped up in 2022. He ran for 1,370 yards averaging 5.2 yards a carry and added an extra 126 yards receiving. One thing I like about Mims is he’s an aggressive runner who doesn’t shy away from contact but can turn on the jets to run away from defenders with vision and elusiveness as shown at the Shrine Bowl:
Another great aspect of his game is having a nose for the end-zone scoring 18 touchdowns on the ground, most of which came inside of the red zone where the Broncos have struggled mightily.
Keeping with the theme, he hasn’t fumbled the ball which has been an issue for the Broncos these last few years. Prioritizing ball security is a must but one other critical aspect is pass-blocking. Russell Wilson was one of the most sacked QBs last year and being able to have a back that can learn to pick up the blitz will go a long way in keeping Russel upright and healthy.