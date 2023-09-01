3 roster decisions Broncos got right, 2 they will regret
Which roster moves did the Denver Broncos get right and which did they get wrong in 2023?
The Broncos got it right...on the offensive line
The Denver Broncos' offensive line will likely prove early on in the season to be somewhat of a work in progress. We might not see this unit experience an overnight change from the unit that gave up 63 sacks from a year ago, but I think they will be much better as the season goes along.
The Broncos kept a total of 10 offensive linemen on the main roster, one of which was just placed on temporary IR (rookie Alex Palczewski). The Broncos' offensive line is not perfect, but I think they have a very good starting five with Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey. They have one of the better swing tackles in the game in Cameron Fleming. They have a developmental tackle in Alex Palczewski who has potential. They have young guys to buy into on the interior in Alex Forsyth and Luke Wattenberg. Quinn Bailey continues to prove himself to be relatively uncuttable.
I think the Broncos got it right with the offensive line, a good mix of veterans and young players, strong depth and they bucked somewhat of a historical trend for Sean Payton. Payton typically has kept only eight offensive linemen on his rosters, but this team has 10 (9 currently active) and they really like each of these guys.
The Broncos invested heavily in the offensive line this offseason, and what's great here is we didn't see them cut any recent draft picks on the line (Wattenberg, Forsyth), they found a gem among the UDFA heap (Palczewski), they landed impact starters in free agency (McGlinchey, Powers), and the arrow seems to be pointing up.