3 roster decisions Broncos got right, 2 they will regret
Which roster moves did the Denver Broncos get right and which did they get wrong in 2023?
The Broncos got it wrong...at the wide receiver position
I have been playing this broken record for a long time now, but the Denver Broncos simply have not done enough at the wide receiver position, even after using their top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on the position, investing in Marvin Mims.
The Broncos' initial 53-man roster includes four wide receivers. One of those receivers is Courtland Sutton. Another is Jerry Jeudy, recovering from a hamstring injury and possibly not available for Week 1. Another is Brandon Johnson, who just came back from an ankle injury and is almost completely unproven at this point. The last one is the rookie Mims.
I just think the Broncos have completely mismanaged this position group. They perhaps bought way too much in the return of Tim Patrick. They definitely bought too much into Sean Payton's "guys" like Marquez Callaway (who was cut and is now on the Raiders' practice squad) and Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who wasn't good enough to make the 53-man roster.
The Broncos also had to let go of KJ Hamler due to a heart condition this offseason, and Jalen Virgil suffered a season-ending knee injury. Now, the team lacks depth and really even much of a rotation at a key position. Hopefully they can run the ball well.