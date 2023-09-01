3 roster decisions Broncos got right, 2 they will regret
Which roster moves did the Denver Broncos get right and which did they get wrong in 2023?
The Broncos got it right...loading up in the secondary
In today's NFL, you really can't load up with too many defensive backs. Although, the 2023 Denver Broncos are pushing the limits.
At the cornerback position, the Broncos will open the 2023 season with Pat Surtain II, Damarri Mathis, Essang Bassey, Tremon Smith, Riley Moss, Fabian Moreau, and Ja'Quan McMillian. At safety, they kept Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, Kareem Jackson, JL Skinner, and Delarrin Turner-Yell. On injured reserve, this team also has K'Waun Williams and PJ Locke coming back in hopefully a handful of weeks.
The 53-man roster includes a whopping 12 defensive backs, 14 including the contributors on short-term IR, and most teams are keeping 10 or 11. But in today's NFL, having depth in the defensive backfield is so crucial. The Broncos understand that and they have a very talented secondary from top to bottom.