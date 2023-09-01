3 roster decisions Broncos got right, 2 they will regret
Which roster moves did the Denver Broncos get right and which did they get wrong in 2023?
The Denver Broncos have assembled their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season, and at this point, it looks like they have the version of the roster they are going to roll with against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 of the 2023 season. The team has obviously spent a ton of time and money making roster moves through free agency, trades, and the NFL Draft, but did they get it right?
There's no doubt that the Denver Broncos look better on paper this year than they did last year, but I don't know that they got every roster decision right.
Which moves were the right ones, and which could prove to be mistakes? Let's take a look.
3 roster decisions Broncos got right, 2 they will regret
The Broncos got it wrong...not doing enough on the defensive line
Are we underestimating the top end of the Denver Broncos' depth chart on the defensive line? Maybe. The Broncos have Zach Allen and DJ Jones atop their depth chart on the defensive line, and those guys are followed by the likes of Mike Purcell, Jonathan Harris, Matt Henningsen, and Elijah Garcia.
Looking at the defensive line depth going into the regular season, you can't help but wonder if the Broncos are just one injury to Allen or Jones away from total disaster. I think they need more of a veteran presence here, but perhaps that is too much to ask.