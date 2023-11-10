3 reclamation project QBs that Sean Payton could bring to the Broncos in 2024
2. Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints
Jameis Winston played the best football of his career with Sean Payton in the 2021 NFL Season. Winston helped guide the Saints to a 5-2 start before going down with a torn ACL, ending his season. During those starts, Winston had put up 14 touchdowns, three interceptions, and earned a passer rating of 102.8.
He was on pace to be one of the most efficient passers in the NFL that year. I'm sure Payton was sick to his stomach when Winston went down. Well, Famous Jameis is going to be a free agent this coming offseason, and I think a reunion with Payton would make a ton of sense. The team could easily shed the contract of Jarrett Stidham, who shouldn't have been signed in the first place.
And I think Payton would play Winston's "best hits" like he has with Russell Wilson this year. Winston has thrown for a ton of yards and has thrown for 33 touchdowns in a season before, so the ceiling is there. Payton seemed to be able to calm Winston down a bit and was able to limit his interceptions, which has been his downfall.
Winston has thrown 97 career interceptions in 89 career regular season games. Russell Wilson has thrown 102 interceptions in 181 career regular season games. Winston provides the Broncos with a high-quality backup and someone who the Denver Broncos should have on their radar.