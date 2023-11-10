3 reclamation project QBs that Sean Payton could bring to the Broncos in 2024
I think Sean Payton might try to acquire a QB currently in the league as a bit of a reclamation project for the 2024 NFL Season, just to explore every avenue for a long-term answer. Russell Wilson probably won't be here past the 2024 NFL Season, if I had to guess. He's played well this year, but I think we can all see that he's lost a bit of what he had before.
Payton has definitely helped Wilson bounce back, but he's surely already begun to think about the quarterback situation when Wilson is no longer on the team. The likely path is the team drafting a quarterback, perhaps in the first round. The Broncos might be out of range to acquire a top QB prospect in 2024, but 2025 could certainly be the year that they get one.
I also think a path Payton might want to explore is acquiring a QB who might just need a change of scenery. The odds that something like that could work would be low, but Payton has gotten some notable production out of afterthoughts at QB like Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater, and Trevor Siemian. I don't think Payton is shutting the door on doing this again, but this time with the Broncos.
Let's look at three "reclamation project" QBs the Broncos could acquire for 2024.
3 reclamation project QBs that Sean Payton could bring to the Broncos in 2024
1. Mac Jones, New England Patriots
The New England Patriots are a lost franchise that needs so much to get back to being a competent team. Well, Mac Jones has clearly shown that he isn't the answer, and I think the Patriots are prepared to take a QB high in the 2024 NFL Draft. With the way that Jones' tenure has gone in New England, I think he wouldn't hate a fresh start somewhere.
Well, Jones might be perfect for Sean Payton's offense. Payton worked with a QB in Drew Brees whom Jones shares a few similarities to. Both passers aren't mobile at all; they had good-not-great arms that often relied on their anticipation and knowledge of the offense to produce. Jones still has one more year left on his deal if the Broncos were to decline his fifth-year option.