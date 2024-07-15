3 reasons why the Denver Broncos can make the postseason in the 2024 season
The Denver Broncos might not be as far away from the playoffs as you might think, so here are three reasons why they can make it in 2024. I am not saying that the Broncos will make the postseason in 2024, but I will merely be outlining reasons why they can.
Anything can happen until it doesn't happen, ya know?
And that does include the Denver Broncos, yes, your Denver Broncos making the playoffs in 2024, which would be astounding and a breath of fresh air for the present and for the future. Many things may need to go in the team's direction for them to make the postseason.
Here are three reasons why they can.
The team won't have a historically bad defense to begin the season
Right? RIGHT???
I hope so. The Denver Broncos defense was legitimately historically bad to begin the 2023 NFL Season, which included a 70-point performance against the Miami Dolphins. It was actually astounding that no one on the defensive side of the ball lost their job, but I suppose the staff and team had a feeling they would turn things around.
And they did, in a big way, as the defense was a huge reason why Denver was able to rip off five wins in a row. In the offseason, they brought in some notable improvements along the defensive line and in the secondary. Their biggest move was bringing in another starting-caliber defensive end in John Franklin-Myers.
They also added two quality defensive tackles in Angelo Blackson and Malcolm Roach.
Overall, it's honestly not even likely that Denver's defense begins the 2024 season as bad as they did in 2023, and that should help stabilize the entire team to begin the new year.