3 reasons why the Denver Broncos can sweep the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023
At some point, the Denver Bronocs are going to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, and it can certainly happen twice this year
2. Chiefs could end up with a void along their defensive line
One of the best defensive linemen of this generation is Chris Jones, who has made life very tough for the Denver Broncos. Well, while unlikely, Jones could potentially hold out into the regular season as he seeks a new contract from the team. He's in the last year of his current deal which is paying him $20 million per season, but he is seeking a deal that pays him $30 million per year.
At this point, there is no indication that the two sides are even remotely close on a new deal. Could Chris Jones hold out into the regular season? I don't think it's impossible. If that is the case, the Broncos would have much less to deal with along their offensive line, and winning the line of scrimmage is precisely how games in the NFL are won and lost week to week.
3. Maybe the Chiefs are ready to endure a Super Bowl hangover?
Listen, I know this might be a bit of a stretch, but it's not impossible. There are so many examples of teams across the NFL who fell on their face in the following season after winning the Super Bowl. Well, after their first Super Bowl title under Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid in 2019, the team did make it back the following year.
They have also hosted the AFC Championship Game in five straight seasons. They are 3-2 in those games. However, I do think there is a distinct possibility that the Chiefs are not back in the AFCCG in 2023. Them getting bounced out in the divisional round would be a Super Bowl hangover based on their standards, honestly.
The Jacksonville Jaguars played the Chiefs well in last year's divisional round, and I'd expect them to take a leap. Perhaps the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals are ready to dethrone the Chiefs? Maybe the Baltimore Ravens or Miami Dolphins are lurking in the shadows? You never know. With as competitive as the AFC looks to be in 2023, the Chiefs not having as good of a season as we'd expect is a possibility.