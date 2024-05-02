3 reasons why the Denver Broncos can make the playoffs in the 2024 season
The Denver Broncos can make the playoffs in the 2024 season.
2. Better fit at QB for the offense
This one is obvious. Russell Wilson and Sean Payton just could not get it to work, and that's fine. What Russell Wilson does at his best is not typically what Sean Payton likes for his offenses. Yes, Wilson was statistically efficient, but that was truly misleading. Anyway, the Wilson era is over, and the Denver Broncos have moved on to the Bo Nix era.
Bo Nix might have been a near-perfect college prospect for Sean Payton. NIx is at his best when he plays on time and in rhythm and was compared to Tony Romo in his NFL.com draft profile by Lance ZIerlein. Why is that significant, though? Years ago, Payton worked closely with Romo in Dallas, and when Payton departed for New Orleans, he wanted Romo to come with him, but the Cowboys would not budge.
Nix also has a metric-ton of collegiate experience, and somehow threw 45 touchdowns against just three interceptions in 2023 at Oregon. The Denver Broncos offense should immediately be more efficient in 2024 than it was at any point in 2023.
Furthermore, it's now year two of the Sean Payton era, so you have to figure that the players on offense are that much more used to what Paytion expects from them. It's logical to think that the offense can be more efficient.