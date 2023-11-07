3 reasons why Denver Broncos can beat Buffalo Bills in Week 10
Can the Denver Broncos win 3 in a row?
Doesn't this Denver Broncos team feel different?
This Denver Broncos squad is still 3-5, yes, but don't they feel a bit different? This team was down by 21 points in Chicago to the Bears and clawed their way back for a three-point victory. This team was a bogus non-call on Courtland Sutton from potentially sending their Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders to overtime.
The team's defense has also turned a huge corner in the last month, allowing just four offensive touchdowns over the last four games, and two of those games were against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver has won two in a row and three of five to keep their season alive.
Maybe I'm overreacting here, but this team feels like they may have hit their stride or are close to it. I think this bye week was perfectly timed; finally beating the Chiefs after eight years was a nice feeling, and then heading into the break had to have been a nice bonus. They're as healthy as they can be during the season and have had two weeks to prepare for this next game.
I don't know man, maybe I'm on the wrong track here, but I do think this team feels different.