3 reasons why Broncos can be the NFL's breakout team in the 2024 season
The Denver Broncos may have what it takes on the roster and in the coaching staff to be the NFL's breakout team in the 2024 season. There is no secret formula here, but the Broncos have definitely been in the lab whipping one up.
The 2024 NFL Season could be a franchise-altering one for Denver, who could position themselves nicely for the long-term or end up back at square one for 2025. The team does, though, have what it takes to be one of those fun breakout teams that the NFL sees every single season. Last year, the Houston Texans took that honor.
Can the Broncos take it in 2024? Here are three reasons why they can.
Coach and QB pairing
One of the single most important things in all of sports is the head coach/quarterback pairing in the NFL. There are so many rock-solid pairings across the league, and it's no surprise that the teams who make deep playoff runs each season have a great pairing. The Denver Broncos may have a very good one in 2024, as Sean Payton's resume speaks for itself; he's a Hall of Fame head coach who has won a Super Bowl and who is one of the best offensive minds of this century.
He's also now got a QB who fits his offense like a glove in Bo Nix. The Sean Payton/Russell Wilson experience was like fitting a square peg in a round hole; what those two do well in their respective roles just did not match up, but Nix is clearly a better fit for the offense. Payton won't have to jump through hoops to get Bo Nix up to speed with the complex offense.