3 reasons why Bo Nix will be the best rookie QB in the 2024 NFL Season
Best offensive line of any rookie QB
I don't see another rookie quarterback who has a better offensive line than Bo Nix does with the Denver Broncos in 2024. The only player that I think could have an argument is JJ McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings. Featured on the Vikings OL includes a supremely talented tackle duo in Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, but their interior OL of Dalton Risner, Garrett Bradbury, and Ed Engram is not nearly as good as the Broncos iOL of Ben Powers, perhaps Alex Forsyth, and Quinn Meinerz.
This is a huge deal, as there really isn't anything more important personnel-wise for a rookie QB than having a reliable offensive line. The Broncos OL did not allow a ton of sacks in 2023, as most of them were the fault of Russell Wilson. Nix being able to get the ball out on time should showcase just how stout the Denver Broncos OL is.
The Denver Broncos OL has been shaky for a while now, but the 2024 NFL Season seems to be a spot where a turning point can happen with this unit.
Best fit within the offense of any rookie QB
Which rookie quarterback presents the best team fit than Bo Nix with the Denver Broncos? As we got closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, more and more NFL talking heads were mocking Bo Nix to the Broncos and were talking about how good of a fit he was for the system. And they're right.
It's no secret that what Bo Nix does well as a QB is what Sean Payton covets. And even though Nix is not an elite athlete, he's got functional mobility and does have plenty of arm strength and talent. Let's not overthink this here; sure, being able to draft Caleb Williams would have been awesome, but Bo Nix is the best overall fit for the Denver Broncos and best fit among all rookies QBs.