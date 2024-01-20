3 reasons to be optimistic about the 2024 Denver Broncos
2. Defensive consistency
If the Denver Broncos defense was not historically bad in the first half of the 2023 NFL Season, the team would have made the playoffs. The defense was the culprit for the team's 1-5 start, not Russell Wilson and the offense. Well, as the season went on, we began to see the defense find their footing with Vance Joseph's scheme, and they ended the year in a solid spot.
I would personally find it very hard to believe that the defense would begin the 2024 NFL Season the way that they began the 2023 NFL Season. Furthermore, even with how well the unit played down the stretch, the personnel was and is simply not good enough. Outside of QB, the defensive front is the top priority for the Broncos to fix, in my opinion.
I think we'll likely see multiple new additions up front and simply better players. The team also has their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so they could always bolster the defense with that pick. I just do not see a scenario where the Broncos are playing poorly on defense in 2024. Vance Joseph is a solid coordinator and is going to get some new toys to use next year.