3 reasons to be excited about Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix
There are surely some in Broncos Country who don't yet believe in Bo Nix, but there are lots of reasons to.
3. The Denver Broncos have a process and structure in place now thanks to Nix
The process is here, and it began in Year 1 of the Sean Payton era. I can spend another 1,000 words talking about how the Broncos got to this point, but maybe that's a different story for a different day. My point here is that the Broncos have a clear process in place now by bringing a rookie QB into the mix.
Nix isn't a perfect prospect, and heck, he might end up being a bust, but what Denver has in place now on offense is quite encouraging. Besides Nix, they're returning four starters from a top-10 offensive line in 2023. They're also fielding a competent group of wide receivers, which include two new additions in veteran Josh Reynolds and rookie Troy Franklin.
The backfield is also in a good spot, as all of Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin, and rookies Audric Estime and Blake Watson will, in some combination, give the Broncos a rock-solid group of backs.
The offense is set up for a rookie QB to success, and it's nice that Denver actually took that route. Bo Nix now gives the Broncos, potentially, a stud quarterback on a rookie deal for years, a potential Super Bowl window opening, and a ton of cap space as early as the 2025 offseason. As it stands right now, according to Over The Cap, Denver is projected to have over $68 million in cap space.
Just think; if Bo Nix ends up hitting it off and gives the Broncos confidence into year two, the team now has a reason to do what the Houston Texans are doing this offseason, and that's go all-in on the young QB.
Bo Nix offers the Denver Broncos a clear process and structure.