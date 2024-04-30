3 reasons to be excited about Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix
There are surely some in Broncos Country who don't yet believe in Bo Nix, but there are lots of reasons to.
2. Bo Nix was a thoroughly experienced college prospect
Bo Nix is going to be 24 years old during his rookie season, which isn't the best of ages for a signal-caller, but it's not a huge deal. The Vikings took a 21-year-old in JJ McCarthy, so that might buy them more time in his development. However, with many of the older prospects, one thing that tends to stand out with them is their experience.
During his career at Auburn and Oregon, Nix attempted 1,936 passes. He completed 66.4% of them, throwing for 15,352 yards and 113 touchdowns. He's got a ton of experience at this level and had to learn a new offense nearly every single season. The experience isn't necessarily a negative, as some draft profiles will sometime feature a player's age as being a "con" if you will.
That is not the case for Bo Nix, so you have to figure that he's seen quite a bit at the QB position. You also have to figure that he's played a significant amount of time from the gun and under center. That much college experience also means he's made all of the throws 100x over. You see, just because Bo Nix might not be a 21-year-old elite athlete at the QB position, doesn't mean he was overdrafted or isn't going to work in the NFL.
He brings the kind of experience that many NFL coaches would love, and the Denver Broncos seemed to be huge fans of that part of his game.