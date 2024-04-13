3 reasons to be excited about the Denver Broncos 2024 NFL Draft
Let's be optimistic here.
3. The draft is insanely deep at wide receiver and offensive tackle
Two positions that the Denver Broncos need some long-term stability in are at offensive tackle and wide receiver. The team traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns, and both Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey are likely not going to be here for the long-term. Denver hasn't drafted a tackle since Bolles in 2017, so the need for one is obvious.
McGlinchey also isn't that great, and Denver should at some point in the near future, hit on a young right tackle. At wide receiver, Courtland Sutton turns 29 in October. Tim Patrick turns 31 in November, and Josh Reynolds, the Broncos newly-signed WR, turned 29 in February. Marvin Mims Jr is the only young wide receiver on the roster who is currently trending in the right direction to be a long-term fixture in that room.
For the short-term, Denver's tackle and WR situations could be fine, but they need to take advantage of the deep OT and WR class in the 2024 NFL Draft.