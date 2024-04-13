3 reasons to be excited about the Denver Broncos 2024 NFL Draft
Let's be optimistic here.
2. The team clearly has a plan in place for the NFL Draft
I believe that the Denver Broncos have a plan in place for the 2024 NFL Draft. They have clearly gone the route of moving on from some veteran players that have been with the team for some time and did not do much in free agency, which tells me that this team is hoping to rebuild their foundation a bit in the NFL Draft.
There are still some foundational pieces on the roster right now, so this was not a "rip it down to the studs" rebuild. However, the Broncos could realistically come out of this draft with promising rookies at QB, OT, and EDGE, which are all foundational pieces for a winning football team. And with the Denver Broncos doing their homework on these three positions thus far, I firmly believe that their plan is just what I outlined.
I don't think this team is going to do the retooling nonsense that was tried for years; no; I think they are going to deliberately put a plan in place that we could see come to fruition during the 2024 season.