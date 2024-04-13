3 reasons to be excited about the Denver Broncos 2024 NFL Draft
Let's be optimistic here.
While the popular feeling within Broncos Country might be doom and gloom, there are a few notable reasons to be excited about the team's 2024 NFL Draft. In a very crucial part of the Broncos franchise, the team will embark on their NFL Draft in less than two weeks. It's no secret that Denver could be targeting a quarterback.
It's also no secret that other teams could want the same thing. For Denver, they have eight total picks in April's draft but none in the second round and just one in the top 75 selections. They are at a bit of a pick disadvantage, and the best QB prospects seem to be out of their range. However, that doesn't mean something awesome won't happen for the Broncos during the draft.
In fact, here are three reasons to be excited about the Denver Broncos 2024 NFL Draft.
1. The 2024 quarterback class seems quite deep
Yeah, there might only be two franchise quarterbacks to come out of the 2024 NFL Draft, but there also could be triple that number. Besides the "big 4" QBs in Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, JJ McCarthy, and Jayden Daniels, there could be three other quarterbacks who have attractive qualities to become franchise QBs in the NFL and who could work well with Sean Payton.
All of Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr, and even Spencer Rattler have very encouraging parts to their game that could be translated into Payton's offenses. Heck, the Denver Broncos could be looking at a QB class that is seven passers deep. They surely have a big board of QB rankings and surely have a QB in mind above anyone else, but let's not present this quarterback class is hurting with prospects.
It's not.