3 reasons why Russell Wilson will not return to Broncos in 2024
3 reasons why QB Russell Wilson will be playing elsewhere in 2024...
By Amir Farrell
3. Schematic misfit
We'll truly never know if head coach Sean Payton ever saw a long-term future with Russell Wilson as his franchise quarterback, however, we do know that the systematic marriage between the two will never pan out and unfortunately was never meant to be. Think of it as trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. Wilson completed just 17 passes over the middle of the field in 2023 in a West Coast scheme that highly benefits route runners in the intermediate part of the field. That is a big no-no.
It's been an issue for Wilson ever since entering the league and was becoming a massive issue closer towards his exit from Seattle in 2022. Wilson gravely struggles to read the middle of the field like how an average starting quarterback is expected to. He's not the right fit in Payton's system and isn't capable of consistently winning football games without defensive takeaways and an elite running game.
We witnessed that in Seattle as well. I'm almost certain Payton wants someone who can "point guard" his offense and prioritize taking care of the football. Wilson does not fit that mold at this point in his career.