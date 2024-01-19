3 reasons Kirk Cousins is perfect for the Denver Broncos in 2024
The Denver Broncos could benefit from Kirk Cousins in 2024.
3. Kirk Cousins' potential stay in Denver might be the perfect length
Even though I am advocating for signing Kirk Cousins in 2024, I am not necessarily saying the Denver Broncos need to keep him as the starting QB for the long-term, or as long as he can play well. Yes, I know that I didn't make a big deal with his age, but he is still turning 36 years old in 2024, so he is not going to be a seven-year solution under any circumstances.
Cousins playing as the QB for the Broncos, for, let's say, two seasons might be the perfect length and perfect amount of time for Sean Payton to acquire and develop a franchise QB. Furthermore, just look at the contracts he has signed in previous years;
In 2016 and 2017, he signed the one-year franchise tag contracts with the then Washington Redskins. In 2018, he signed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings, and in 2020, re-upped on a two-year deal with the team, which then sets him to be a free agent in 2023. Kirk Cousins has mastered the art of signing these shorter contracts to maximize his career earnings.
He never signed a contract that paid him more than $33 million per season, and I do not think he would get that much on a deal from any team in free agency. I could easily picture a scenario where the Denver Broncos extend something like a two-year, $60 million contract to Kirk Cousins and take a stab on a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft, perhaps someone like Tulane's Michael Pratt.
The contract would likely have an 'out' after one year, so it would not be a financially overbearing deal for the Broncos to make, and Cousins is probably still wanting a shorter contract like he has signed multiple times over the years. I think the timing with Kirk Cousins and a fit in Denver is almost too good to be true.