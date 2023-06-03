3 reasons the Denver Broncos should sign DeAndre Hopkins
3. Sign him so another AFC contender can't
It's simple, really. Sign DeAndre Hopkins so he doesn't get signed by the Chiefs, Bills, Browns, or any other AFC team who is in a position to win. It sounds petty and naive, and it is, but playing keep away has surely happened before in the NFL, and the Broncos should participate if they feel like a contender in their conference or even division is close to getting him.
Denver should have enough cap space to make this move happen, so money shouldn't be an issue there. Would Sean Payton play this game, though? I do think Denver is firmly satisfied with who they have in this room, so the odds of this signing happening are likely very low, but I think there is substance to the idea that a team like the Chiefs could find a way to get him.
The Broncos need to be in the business of doing everything possible to make life harder for their division and conference rivals. Even though Hopkins is apparently open to signing with any team, that doesn't mean in the back of his head he doesn't want to play with someone like Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen.