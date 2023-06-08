3 reasons why the Denver Broncos need to sign Dalvin Cook
2. They've been aggressive so far, so why stop now?
The Denver Broncos have spent the most money of any team in 2023 NFL free agency this year. They have been hyper-aggressive in signing players to fill the various holes on their roster, and with Cook likely set to become a free agent, why stop the aggression?
Sean Payton has not had a problem handing out contracts worth tens of millions of dollars, so I don't see how signing Cook for what might be a two-year deal worth, oh, I don't know, around $14-$16 million would not work. The Broncos do have the cap space and necessary moves in their back pocket to free up more to make this work.
3. Sign him so another AFC team cannot
This is a petty reason, but Denver can also be defensive. Adam Schefter indicated that the Miami Dolphins are expected to have an interest in signing Cook. Well, not only do the Broncos play the Dolphins this year, but Miami is also a very strong candidate to earn a Wild Card spot in 2023.
The Broncos are also angling toward that, so the last thing we'd want to see as fans is a close competitor signing Dalvin Cook. Denver should hop on this signing if nothing else, so another AFC team does not.
Even teams like the Chiefs and Chargers would have a fit for Dalvin Cook on their roster. Denver should continue their aggression and sign Dalvin Cook. They clearly think they can win this year or they wouldn't have spent over $200 million this offseason in free agency, right?